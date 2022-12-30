CORBIN — As the local Rotary Club winds down the year, officials announced the latest donations to their signature fundraising campaign.
Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund President Joe Caldwell reported an additional $1,515 had come in through Tuesday — bringing the latest total to some $36,500 for the gift drive that helped 143 local families and a total of 425 children celebrate Christmas.
Those donating include:
• $1,000 and Above: Patil Foundation Inc., Walmart Store #1259, Rotary International District 6740, Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, Brandon and Whitney Pratt, Insurance Service Center, Community Trust Bank, Grace Community Health Center, and Baptist Health Corbin.
• $500 to $999: Rotary Club of Corbin, Davis Salvage Company, State Farm Agents of Corbin, Ossoli Foundation, and Hometown Bank.
• $50 to $499: Sudhir and Shobhana Patel, Pam Razmus, Paul Jones, Joe and Lola Caldwell (two donations in memory of Kimberly Le Master and Shirley Jones), Tri County Liquor of Corbin, June Martin, Joan Barton, Rob McKinney, Brentwood Pharmacy, Attorney David Hoskins, Harold and Jan Huddleston, Rebecca Myers, Joseph D. and Brenda C. Jones, Andy Kersey, William and Anita Champlin, Forcht Group Professional Services, Forcht Bank, Ronald and Patricia Timpero, Anne K. Hoskins, Central Automotive Supply, Marr Miller and Myers PSC, Rhoda Woods, Corbin Flower Shop, Johnny and Donna Woods, Sudhir S. Patel, Drs. Brent and Terri Chumbly, In Memory of Ray Tipton, Mitchell Tax and Accounting, Joan Black, Tim and Deidre Barnes, The Forest Corporation, West Corbin Christian Church, Mary Griffith, Pennington Wellness, Grace on the Hill Community Church, Rebecca Daniel, Greg and Suzanne Razmus, Jenny Shelton, James D. and Linda Norvell, Jo Eileen Rains, Northwestern Mutual (JD Norvell Jr. Agency), Earl and Mary Pennington, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Michael and Katherine Noble, Jerry and Helen Rickett, Corbin Garden Club, Lee Parks, and Archie and Karen Marr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.