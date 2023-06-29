CORBIN — The Corbin Rotary Club prides itself on community work as a branch of the largest oldest international service organization in the world.
Last week, Rotary gave back over $7,000 in scholarships for Whitley Countians soon making their way to the next step in their educational journey — college.
The May golf scramble event hosted by Rotary Corbin funds the scholarship program yearly.
The Rotary gets to hear the stories of those who apply for the scholarship and look for outstanding graduates that have a community focus in their new laid out path to their future career.
Those present to receive a scholarship were Noah Giles, Rachelle Gilbert, Dalton Grega, Mandy Cathers, Nikhil Patil and Allison Lundy — all from Corbin. Those not present but receiving scholarships were Mary Hope Jackson, Abbygail Lunsford, Seth Steely, Grace Gibson and Jade Jones from Corbin, as well as Paris Pennington, Elizabeth Cox and Leigha Cox from Lynn Camp.
Within the group awarded scholarships were local future doctors, engineers, ministry leaders and much more hope for the future of the community.
Corbin Rotary will continue to invest in the present and future community. The club meets every Thursday at noon at Davis’s Steakhouse, and is looking for members of the community to become a part of their community work.
