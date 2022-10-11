The 2022 River Stomp Bluegrass Festival brought out people of all ages to the Whitley County Fairgrounds over the weekend. Those attending enjoyed two days of musical entertainment, inflatables, shopping, food, games and more.
River Stomp Bluegrass Festival hits the right notes in 3rd year
