WILLIAMSBURG — The third River Fog Festival rolls into downtown this Saturday to kick off the month of October.
The event — returning after two years off due to COVID — has been a labor of love for Why Whitley, according to representative Angie Weaver, who has worked on the festival for several years now.
“The River Fog Festival was created for our community to have a public space to gather for events or general open green space to enjoy. The hope was to support current businesses and promote the growth of downtown Williamsburg as well as highlighting performing and visual artists throughout the Appalachian region,” said Weaver.
Weaver shared that this will be Why Whitley’s last year hosting The River Fog Festival on a community economic development grant.
“We hosted the festival, built the stage, added public art and helped our community imagine activity and excitement at the center of our Main Street,” Weaver explained. “Every time we walk downtown on a Saturday evening and see events being hosted at River Fog Park and people enjoying the downtown shops, we believe we have achieved those grant and community goals. Now that downtown has grown and evolved and our grants have ended, we see this as an opportunity for the Main Street Program and community to adopt the festival as part of the growing momentum downtown.”
While Weaver isn’t sure who will host The River Fog Festival next year, she did share that it’s a popular festival and it would be up to the Main Street Program and The City of Williamsburg.
This year’s festival will include a lineup of regional artists starting with The River Tramps at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Kudzu Killers, and headliner The Rachel Crowe Band. The event is expected to wrap up around 8:30 p.m.
West Sixth Brewing and Jarfly Brewing Company will be in the park this year to serve regionally crafted beer.
“Now that we have several places on Main Street serving food, we really wanted to encourage everyone to patron these downtown restaurants,” Weaver added. “The Brick Oven will have a tent set up serving pizza during the event. In addition, several of the other businesses will be open for business for the duration of the festival. Many of them have been working hard creating drinks and desserts specifically for River Fog.”
Weaver encourages everyone to come to the festival this Saturday to enjoy music and support local businesses.
