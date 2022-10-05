WILLIAMSBURG — The River Fog Festival in Williamsburg happened this past Saturday. Families gathered together, listened to great music, and shared pizza while adults were able to enjoy a cup of beer from West Sixth Brewing and Jarfly Brewing under a cloudy sky.
One festival goer, Sarah Atkins, said, “(We’ve) come every year. It’s a really great event that I hope they continue because we’ll come back.
Angie Weaver, a representative from founding organizer Why Whitley, said, “Why Whitley’s main goals were to provide quality musicians play as well as support local businesses on Main Street. I feel like those two goals were accomplished.”
