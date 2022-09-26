CORBIN — There’s a new one-stop shop for Jeep enthusiasts.

Appalachian Jeep Outfitters, located at 995 18th Street off Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin, partnered with the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Saturday for a grand opening celebration.

Billed as Southeastern Kentucky’s premier Jeep outfitter, the store offers a wide selection of off-road equipment and accessories for your vehicle — as well as accessories and apparel for yourself and even your home.

For more information, call 606-215-5037 or visit the Appalachian Jeep Outfitters page on Facebook.

