CORBIN — There’s a new one-stop shop for Jeep enthusiasts.
Appalachian Jeep Outfitters, located at 995 18th Street off Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin, partnered with the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Saturday for a grand opening celebration.
Billed as Southeastern Kentucky’s premier Jeep outfitter, the store offers a wide selection of off-road equipment and accessories for your vehicle — as well as accessories and apparel for yourself and even your home.
For more information, call 606-215-5037 or visit the Appalachian Jeep Outfitters page on Facebook.
