The Icehouse
606-261-7588
899 Hwy 26
Owner: Samantha
Kitchen Manager: Amy
Hours: Monday Closed; Tuesday- Thursday 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. — 11p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday 4-11 p.m.
What dish did you choose?
Shrimp Alfredo, $12
What inspired you to participate?
We are inspired to participate to show the community that we aren’t just a bar, that we are a good restaurant as well.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
We try to compete in any kind of food competition. We actually won Burger Week the year before.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
People will notice the food that you actually bring to your table and [it] gives them opportunities to try something new in your establishment.
How long has the item been on the menu?
This item hasn’t been on our menu…. We are excited to come up with something new for everyone to try.
