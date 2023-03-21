The Depot on Main
606-523-1117
101 N. Main St.
Owner: Lisa Cradic
Hours: Monday- Thursday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday- Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday closed
What dish did you choose?
6 oz. Filet Hand-cut and Crab Cake Florentine served with Garlic Roasted Mashed Potatoes for $34.99.
What is unique about the menu item, that makes everyone love it?
We chose this dish because it showcases everyone in the back of the house.
What inspired you to participate?
Teamwork is huge in this industry and our dish will challenge the back to work together; a task we are more than capable of achieving.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
I (Nathan Stepek, General Manager) have competed in culinary arts contests while in the Army. None of the other staff has competed but we are looking forward to showing what we can do this week!
What is the best part about participating in these events?
Competing in culinary events like this is a great way to sharpen our skills and show off what we are capable of.
How long has the item been on the menu?
This is a new menu item.
