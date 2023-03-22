Sweetie’s Ice Cream and Mini Doughnuts
606-261-7322
315 N. Main Street
Owner — Jim Bruso
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
What dish did you choose?
Charcuterie Board: 1 scoop of Fat Elvis, This Just Got Serious and Zanibar (Or chose you own flavors). Served with fresh sliced strawberries, pineapples and bananas; Rainbow sprinkles and chopped nuts served in a bowl; Whipped cream throughout the board topped with 4 cherries (with or without chocolate sauce).
What is unique about the menu item, that makes everyone love it?
It is a sampler item of three different ice creams, fresh fruit in a unique design to share for one low price of $9.95
What inspired you to participate?
We like to be involved in all community projects.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
Absolutely, we love competitions here.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
It increases awareness about our brand and products.
How long has the item been on the menu?
It is a brand new item released during Dessert Week. It was very popular so we wanted to bring it back so people can enjoy an affordable dessert with their friends.
