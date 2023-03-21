Si Señor Mexican Restaurant
606-261-7170
1600 S. Main Street
Owner: Imer
Hours: Monday — Thursday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — midnight; Sunday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
What dish did you choose?
Chilaquiles Mexicanos: A combination of tortillas cut into quarters and lightly fried with green or red salsa, pulled chicken, cheese, refried beans, scrambled eggs for $10.50
What is unique about the menu item, that makes everyone love it?
Back home, this is one of the most popular food dishes on the table.
What inspired you to participate?
We love food week. People talk about all the dishes but it brings a lot of people in.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
We are always willing to participate in any food event in the future.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
The best part is to hear people talk about our dishes whenever we are outside of work.
How long has the item been on the menu?
We just put it on the menu.
