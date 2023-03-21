Seasons Restaurant
606-528-1298
313 S. Main St
Owner: Jason Mathews
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Saturday 5-9 p.m.; Sunday and Monday closed
What dish did you choose?
We are offering our Pasta Alfredo 3 ways. Plain with just grilled tomatoes and steamed broccoli ($11.99), with grilled fajita chicken ($15.99) and with grilled tiger shrimp ($18.99). All served with Penne pasta with a rich Alfredo sauce and shaved parmesan cheese.
What is unique about the menu item that makes everyone love it?
This dish is very popular because of its seasonings not only in the sauce but on the vegetables and meats as well.
What inspired you to participate?
Participating in the food weeks bring in a lot of new guests, many for the first time and we think it’s a good way to showcase our food.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
We’re not in it for the competition, we just like participating in community events.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
[See answer above.]
How long has the item been on the menu?
We’ve offered our Pasta Alfredo for many years; it’s one item that can never be taken off our menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.