Scully’s Restaurant and Bar
606-280-4100
306 S. Main St
Owners: Karen and Chuck Hill
Hours: Tuesday 5-9p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday 11a.m.-9p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Sunday 11a.m.-5p.m.
What dish did you choose?
Maui Maui Fish Tacos: $11
What is unique about the menu item, that makes everyone love it?
It is a light meal that goes along with the spring season.
What inspired you to participate?
We enjoy taking part in all community events.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
We will compete in any events our community brings to our establishment.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
The best part is seeing the flavors of each establishment in the Corbin area.
How long has the item been on the menu?
Just this week for this event.
