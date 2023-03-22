Santa Fe Mexican restaurant
606-528-3034
1885 Cumberland Falls Highway
Owners — Orlando and Angel
Hours: Monday- Thursday 11a.m.-10p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11a.m. — 11p.m.; Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
What dish did you choose?
Sampler Platter: A combination of loaded potato skins, chicken wings, chicken quesadilla and onion straws served with dipping sauces for $10.99.
What is unique about the menu item, that makes everyone love it?
Our item we picked is not on the menu but it’s something our customers and friends had been asking for. We wanted to take the opportunity that the city of Corbin gave us to give it a try.
What inspired you to participate?
The tourism commission does a great job with all the events and we love the exposure and wanted to please our customers.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
Yes, we would love to participate in future events.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
The best part is that we feel included in the community growth.
How long has the item been on the menu?
Our item is new and hopefully if it goes well this week, we will include it in our menu.
