Old Town Grill — Corbin
606-523-5515
14569 US-25E Scenic (Trademart Center)
Owner: Mike and Matt Caffrey
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11a.m.-10p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11p.m.; Sunday 11a.m.-10p.m.
What dish did you choose?
We chose our Sinful Tilapia, a grilled filet of fresh tilapia over wild rice smothered with our house-made Sinful Sauce topped with a sprinkle of Blackened Seasoning, for $12.99
What is unique about the menu item, that makes everyone love it?
It’s unique because it incorporates a fresh fish with our famous Sinful Sauce.
What inspired you to participate?
OTG really enjoys doing these local contests for our guests and it makes it fun for our employees. and because OTG has won the Best Burger contest two of the last three years thanks to my son Michael.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
Yes, we plan to participate in all three food competitions this year.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
The best part of these weeks is that it creates so much energy in the restaurant and of course, we want to win the contest.
How long has the item been on the menu?
Our Tilapia has been on and off our menus for years.
