Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse
300 S Main St.
(606) 521-8663
Owner: DJ Allen
Hours: Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
What dish did you choose?
Bahni Mi Sandwiches: Pork, pickled carrots, spicy mayonnaise, watermelon radish, and cilantro on a house-made French baguette for $9.
What is unique about the menu item, that makes everyone love it?
House-made bread and pulled pork.
What inspired you to participate?
We enjoy participating in community events and introducing new foods to our menu.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
None currently.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
We love the community aspect of participating in these events.
How long has the item been on the menu?
We just put it on the menu (Monday).
