Bubby’s BBQ
606-258-9070
2700 Cumberland Falls Highway
Owner: Mark Shepherd
Hours: Wednesday- Saturday 11a.m.-8p.m.; Sunday 11a.m.-3p.m.; Monday and Tuesday closed
What dish did you choose?
BBQ Pulled Pork Bacon Burger. This burger has pulled pork, bbq sauce, 1/2 l.b. hamburger patty, bacon and an onion ring on it. The specialty menu item is served with fries and a drink for $9.99.
What is unique about the menu item, that makes everyone love it?
This item is not on the menu regularly. It is a specialty item.
What inspired you to participate?
We try to support community and tourism. This is great time to bring a new product to the public.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other food competitions?
Yes, we plan on participating in all of the local food competitions.
What is the best part about participating in these events?
You get an opportunity to show what you can do, far as cooking wise.
How long has the item been on the menu?
This is a specialty item available only on the menu from Wednesday — Saturday of this week.
