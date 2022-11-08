CORBIN — For nearly 35 years, the Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund has helped provide a better Christmas for thousands of local children.
The program began in 1988 as joint effort between The Times Tribune and Corbin Rotary Club — providing a present for nearly 80 children that first year.
Today the Corbin Rotary Club — spearheaded by SEKESF President Joe Caldwell — raises thousands of dollars to help hundreds of families with gifts, shoes, socks and blankets.
This year’s goal of $40,000 is expected to bring Christmas to more than 475 children. Caldwell said that a majority of the money comes from local people and businesses who sponsor the program each year.
Registration begins this Wednesday and continues through Friday in the Whitley District Court Room lobby next door to the Corbin Police Department, starting at 9 a.m. each day all day until 5 p.m.
Caldwell said those interested in applying for the program need to bring ID for parent and children’s Social Security cards, SNAP benefits award letter if available, payroll check stub if employed, SSI or Social Security amounts.
The program is open to children up to 17 years of age in the Tri-Counties including communities North Corbin, Keavy, Lily, Gray, Lynn Camp, Woodbine, Rockhold, Oak Grove, and Tattersall.
Gifts will be distributed from the Immanuel Baptist Church gymnasium on Saturday, December 17. Families will be given a time to come by to pick up their gifts.
Donations for the Empty Stocking Fund can be mailed to Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 511 Corbin, KY 40702.
