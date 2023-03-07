BARBOURVILLE — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles appeared February 21, at the Knox County Courthouse. He was rallying to gain votes for his gubernatorial campaign in the Republican Primary on May 16.
After he spoke to the group, Quarles answered questions from the audience.
He has served as Agriculture Commissioner since 2016 and previously served as a State Representative in the 62nd House District from 2010 to 2014.
Republican Governor Ernie Fletcher appointed Quarles to two consecutive terms as a student Council Member on the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. As an undergraduate student, he was Chairman of the College Republicans at the University of Kentucky and that organization’s State Political Director in 2004.
Quarles, 40, is a native of Georgetown, attended Scott County High School, and was the valedictorian of his high school class in 2002. While working on the Quarles family farm, he was an undergraduate triple major (Agriculture Economics, Public Service & Leadership, and Political Science, BS, ’05) and earned a master in Agricultural Economics and in Diplomacy and International Relations (’06) from the University of Kentucky. He graduated summa cum laude with honors. He later attended Harvard University on a full scholarship and earned an M. Ed. in 2009. He then attended the University of Kentucky College of Law and earned a law degree in 2010.
