LONDON — After spending some time in Somerset, a production company is branching out into neighboring communities.
According to Charlie Louthen, an aspiring producer who currently works as a locations manager for RNR Media, the company will be filming next week in London, including at the James L. Rose Building, and is seeking extras for the following days:
• May 15, 9 a.m. — Seven people to play pedestrians. Two people will be selected to stay. Please bring a change of clothing to play office workers.
• May 16, 10 a.m. — 10-12 people to play office workers. Five or six could be selected to stay to play yoga students at a 6 p.m. call time.
• May 17, 10 a.m. — Three or four people to play pedestrians.
If interested in appearing in the film project as an extra, contact Louthen at LNLmovie23@gmail.com.
