CORBIN — The National Beta Club at Price Homeschool Academy has proudly been named a 2023 National Beta Grand Slam Service award recipient. The club earned this award by spending an average of 100+ hours per member serving their school, community and state this year. The most prestigious and highest-ranking service award to be achieved through Beta, it is an incredible honor to see such dedication and commitment within individuals and their club.
As one of the four pillars of National Beta, service is encouraged to help students learn to demonstrate the motto: Let Us Lead by Serving Others. By showing dedication to service, Price Homeschool Academy Betas helped contribute to over 1,462,313 hours served by clubs across the nation this year. Collectively, Betas also raised $1,239,182 for various organizations and charities. The club at Price Homeschool Academy joins a group of only 52 other schools to earn the award this year.
“It is a great honor to see our Beta Club members put our motto ‘Let Us Lead by Serving Other’ into action,” Shanda Price said. “They have dedicated over 1,000 hours this school year to helping others in our community, sending cards to veterans and patients in children’s hospitals, collecting food for those in need, volunteering at various community events, assisting the elderly with task, and going on mission trips.”
Members will each receive a commemorative pin and the club will receive a custom Louisville Slugger mini-baseball bat to proudly display in their school.
