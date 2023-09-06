Six months ago, President Carter and his family chose hospice care for his end-of-life journey. By sharing that choice publicly, the Carters have sparked a national conversation and countless private ones about end-of-life care choices.
To commemorate President Carter’s milestone of six months on hospice, the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) invited an intimate group of members to gather in New York City to thank him for lighting a way for all of us. Brief remarks were given in front of the Nasdaq screen by hospice and community leaders coming together in one of America’s most well-known public squares to express gratitude for President Carter’s leadership and the courageous conversations he has inspired.
President and CEO of Bluegrass Care Navigators Liz Fowler attended the event. An active member of NHPCO, Bluegrass Care Navigators serves patients in 32 counties across Kentucky (including the Tri-County area), providing personalized end-of-life care to bring moments of joy and peace and patients and families.
Speakers included Ben Marcantonio, Interim CEO of NHPCO; Susan Lloyd, CEO of Delaware Hospice; and Jacqueline Lopez-Devine, Chief Clinical Officer (CCO) of Gentiva.
This event took place August 17, 2023 in Times Square, NY. Video of the event is available here: https://facebook.com/events/s/president-carter-times-square-/325315389924117/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.
