CORBIN — The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation held its 4th Annual Poker Run on August 5, raising over $10,000 to support organizations caring for the most vulnerable residents in Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley counties.
Cumberland Cruisers publicized the Poker Run — a fundraiser where flights of vehicles drive to locations to pick up playing cards and then return to play a game of poker for a winning pot of $200. Drivers went to their first stop in London as part of a five-stop, four-hour tour of Southeast Kentucky’s back roads. This year marked the ambitious effort to launch five flights of vehicles from five different cities simultaneously. Edward Jones’ Beth Davis and Cumberland Valley Rural Electric’s Rich Prewitt greeted the motorcycle flight out of Wildcat Harley Davidson in London. The top three hands and the worst hand received prizes at all locations.
Upper Cumberland Board member Beth Davis said, “We are so excited to see all these visitors and join the region in supporting the Foundation.”
In the past few years, the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation supported the Whitley County Farmers’ Market, the Emergency Christian Ministries, the Whitley County Health Department, and the White Flag Ministry. Whitley County’s board representatives are Rich Prewitt from Cumberland Valley Rural Electric, Beth Davis from Edward Jones Investments, and Sandi Curd from Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation.
“We are helping the Foundation that helps our people during their time of need,” said board member Rich Prewitt.
Sponsors of the Poker Run included Whitley County Tourism, Century 21’s Heather Barrineau, Orthodontist Dr. John Newcomb, Wildcat Harley Davidson, Backroads of Appalachia, Walmart 1189 Barbourville, the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Barbourville Tourism, Bell County Tourism, Bell County Chamber of Commerce, City of Pineville, Hearthside Bank, Tim Short Auto Mall, Manchester Tourism, AdventHealth of Manchester, The First National Bank of Manchester, Manchester-Clay County Chamber of Commerce, and Volunteers of America Mid States. Donating In-Kind were Appalachian Jeep Outfitters, Edward Jones — Beth Davis, Cumberland Valley RECC, Whitley Cooperative Extension Charles Schwab — Marc Taylor, the Middlesboro Main Street Program, EKU Manchester Campus, Clay County Cheerleaders, and the London Laurel Chamber of Commerce.
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation, enhancing Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement, and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities. The Community Foundation works to enrich the quality of life for Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties. Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a network of nationally accredited foundations across the region.
To learn more or support this work, donations to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation can be made by visiting www.appalachianky.org/upper-cumberland-community-foundation.
