BARBOURVILLE — Save the Children along with the Knox County Public Schools are excited to announce that their Play and Learn Groups for kindergarten readiness are returning, in person, for ages two (2) to five (5).
There is no cost for the students and their caregivers to attend. The groups focus on the skills each child needs prior to kindergarten including social and emotional, fine motor, mathematics, and language. There will be a weekly book exchange.
The groups will meet every Friday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 201 North Main Street, in Barbourville.
To sign up for a group contact Brittany Carnes, STC Coordinator, at 606-546-3157, ext. 2434. You may also email brittany.carnes@knox.kyschools.us or visit the Facebook group @Knox Co. Kindergarten Readiness.
