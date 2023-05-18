Trey Bryant

CORBIN — Williamsburg country singer/songwriter Trey Bryant will be preforming on this Friday, May 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Nibroc Park in downtown Corbin.

Bryant grew up in London and started playing drums at a young age. In his childhood, he gained inspiration from his father and grandmother, who are both musicians as well.

In years past, Bryant had interest in playing classic rock; however, performing country music is his favorite because the reactions are well received. Additionally, it was a staple of his upbringing.

Pickin’ in the Park, it offers a chance at reach new audiences.

“I’m really excited about it,” Bryant said. “It’s a great opportunity to get people heard.”

The performance is a free, family-friendly event. It’s recommended to bring lawn chairs and blankets for viewers’ comfort.

This concert will be one of a three-part series Nibroc Park will host this summer offering local, hidden talent an opportunity to perform. In June and July, Nibroc Park will feature a new musician with a differing genre.

