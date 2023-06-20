CORBIN — Around 175 people gathered in Nibroc Park Friday night for the second edition of the special Pickin’ in the Park concert series.
Maggy Monhollen, executive director of Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, said they try to feature a different genre each time and this time highlighted the local Parkway Ministries.
The pastor of the church said the mission behind doing this event was to love and serve their city.
Mark Hisle, Lead Pastor of Parkway Ministries, went to the Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and asked the city how they could serve. This led the group to help clean the cemetery and help plant flowers.
“When this came up, they wanted to include a worship night and they asked us,” Hisle added. “It’s not just about our church but try to [share the] love of Jesus in a practical way.”
The featured music was focused on modern praise and worship.
“We may adapt the package but without changing the product,” Pastor Hisle said.
You can learn more about Parkway Ministries at Parkwayministries.com and social media.
Hisle said people are hungry because we live in a troubled world and “We will be here to serve the community.”
Monhollen was happy to see the community come together.
“The Friday night concert for Pickin’ in the Park, we saw about 175 people,” Monhollen said. “It was hugely a successful event and just a feel-good moment for the city.”
