Both Gucci and Suzy Q would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
featured
Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Boo Buckets are making a comeback!
- Semi hits Corbin woman on I-75
- Corbin woman remains in critical condition after being struck by semi
- Barnhill uses cookies for meaningful moments
- Nearly 200 Jeeps coming for 29th annual Jeep Jamboree in Williamsburg
- Williamsburg continues district domination with 42-0 win over Pineville
- HISTORY IN THE MAKING: Whitley County wins first 50th district title in program history
- Corbin's undefeated season continues after 63-0 win over Lincoln County
- Redhounds headed to the Elite Eight after win over Perry Co. Central
- Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.