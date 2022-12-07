Both Snookie and Monica would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
centerpiece
PETS OF THE WEEK: Snookie and Monica
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- FINAL HEARTBREAK: Boyle County stuns Corbin in state championship with single touchdown win
- Sleigh Bells Ringing in Knox County
- CHAMPIONSHIP READY: Redhounds set to take on Boyle County for the Class 4A State Championship this Friday
- About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID
- Grace Health celebrates CCMA graduates
- Yellow Jackets score 101 points in win over MIddlesboro
- McFadden murder trial postponed
- Initial trial date set for robbery suspect
- 2022/23 Varsity Boys Basketball Player Rankings
- Nashville man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison over 2018 Knox meth bust
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.