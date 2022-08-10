Dog of the Week: Ronan is a 7-8 month old Feist mix. He is a little timid in the shelter environment but once he gets out of his kennel and warms up to you, he is a very sweet dog!
Cat of the Week: Batman is a 6-month-old domestic short hair. He is super sweet and loves cuddles. His partner, Robin, has already been adopted so now he is all alone and waiting for his forever family.
Both Ronan and Batman would make great family pets!
The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
