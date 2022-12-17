Both Rexy and Boots would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
featured
PETS OF THE WEEK: Rexy and Boots
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin school board approves 2023-24 calendar
- Man shot in robbery attempt
- Balanced attack helps Corbin cruise past Middlesboro, 79-32
- Williamsburg man charged with drug trafficking as part of 2-month investigation
- Corbin's 'Christmas Star' shining brightly once again
- Remains of Williamsburg woman found in Cleveland, TN
- Whitley County Colonels extend win streak
- Williamsburg suffers first loss after falling to McCreary Central, 87-71
- Lady Redhounds capture first Mountain Classic championship
- Corbin defeats York Institute, 81-65
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.