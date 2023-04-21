Both Ranger and Earl would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
centerpiece
PETS OF THE WEEK: Ranger and Earl
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 4th Annual Corbin Rod Run and Kentucky Truck Invasion coming to The Arena this weekend
- Couple indicted in death of woman's toddler
- Cumberland Falls State Resort Park to host American Indian Heritage Weekend April 21-23
- Hendrix selected to lead Lynn Camp Football
- Whitley County's Ashton Reynolds signs with Berea College
- Knox County man charged with murder
- Board of Education making things happen in Corbin schools
- New Corbin Fire truck unveiled
- Corbin Tourism announces opportunity of city being filmed as a food destination
- American Idol stars play at Pops in the Park event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.