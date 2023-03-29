Both Harrison and Tristin would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
PETS OF THE WEEK: Harrison and Tristin
