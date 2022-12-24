Both Harrison and Frisky would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills will continue. Wind chills as low as 10 below to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
featured
PETS OF THE WEEK: Harrison and Frisky
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin Tourism Commission to relocate welcome center
- Corbin High student scores perfect 36 on ACT
- Knox County Grand Jury indicts 15
- Whitley County Board of Education honors volleyball team, Boston principal
- Redhounds suffer first loss of the season, 80-72, in Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic
- US border cities strained ahead of expected migrant surge
- Corbin school board approves 2023-24 calendar
- Michigan man sentenced to 105 years for armed drug trafficking, attempted robbery
- Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
- Corbin's 'Christmas Star' shining brightly once again
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.