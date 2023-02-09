Both Enderman and Maizie would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Wind Gusts to Diminish This Evening... Winds will remain gusty through late this evening, with gusts reaching into the 25 to 35 mph range, mainly on ridgetops and in areas of more open terrain. The strong wind gusts is leading to an increased threat of wildfires. Avoid outdoor burning.
PETS OF THE WEEK: Enderman and Maizie
