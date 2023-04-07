Both Champ and Poppy would make great family pets! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
centerpiece
PETS OF THE WEEK: Champ and Poppy
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Harlan County sits atop 'Very Early' 2023-24 boys basketball rankings
- Muse brothers plead guilty for roles in 2019 Lawson murder
- Rodney Clarke steps down as Lynn Camp boys basketball coach
- Whitley County's Johnny Parra signs with University of the Cumberlands
- NO DOUBT ABOUT IT: Williamsburg captures 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic with 20-0 win over Barbourville
- 7th-grader Singleton tosses no-hitter during Whitley County’s 15-0 win over Jellico
- Reed Sheppard tells UK fans to ‘Stay ready, we are going to have a heck of a year’
- Local track & field teams finish strong in Madison Central All-Comers Meet
- Georgia DA ordered to respond to Trump request to drop investigation
- Knox County man arrested for arson of Laurel residence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.