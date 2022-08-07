Dog of the Week: Aussie is a 2 year old beagle mix. He is a really sweet boy, just very timid in the shelter environment. He is one of our longest residents and has been here since May. He really needs a forever home.
Cat of the Week: Katya is a 1 year old domestic short hair. She is a really sweet cat and loves attention. She would love to spend the day lounging in your lap getting lots of cuddles.
The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.