Willie Wee is a 1-2 year old lab mix who’s an absolute dog star. He is a really good boy and very friendly. He has a very loyal personality and has been with us for quite a while so he really needs to find a loving forever family to call his own! Willie Wee would make a great family pet! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.