Parker is a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix, and he is a very sweet and energetic dog. He loves to play and has been with us for quite a while. He would be a great dog for someone that can give him a lot of time and let him run off all of his energy or give him a job to keep him busy! Parker would make a great family pet! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.