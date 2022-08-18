2022 May Day Queen MaryAlice McVey was given the opportunity to share her faith and her platform “Grit and Grace,” promoting positive self-esteem to young ladies, during Immanuel Baptist Church’s Camp 120.
Camp 120 provides students, 2nd-5th grade, 120 hours of Bible teaching, activities, and worship to strengthen their walk with Jesus.
As a group leader, MaryAlice, hosted a Royal Tea Party for the young ladies emphasizing Isaiah 64:8, “And yet, O Lord, You are our Father, we are the clay, and You are the potter. We are all formed by Your hand.”
MaryAlice shared with the girls the importance of knowing their worth in Christ, individually formed by His hand, being CHOSEN as His royal heirs.
MaryAlice said, “The world will tell you that you have to look, act, and talk a certain way in order to establish your worth. With Jesus, He only looks at your heart. We are His chosen daughters, formed by His own hands, and that is what determines our worth.”
The girls enjoyed royal treats, strawberry tea, and a sweet time learning who they are in Christ. Special thanks to The Ossoli Club of Corbin, Immanuel Baptist Church, Laurel Lake Baptist Camp, and Glen Farmer at The Flower Shop of Barbourville.
The Ossoli Club of Corbin is a GFWC Kentucky Federated Club.
