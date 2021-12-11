Two online graduate degree programs at University of the Cumberlands were recently listed among the most affordable degree programs of their kind in the nation.
Cumberlands’ online master’s degree in counseling program was ranked third most affordable in the country, most affordable in the state, and the university’s online nurse practitioner degree program ranked tenth most affordable in the nation, second most affordable in the state. Rankings were determined by EduMed, who researched more than 7,700 accredited schools using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and from the schools themselves. Just eight percent of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.
“This recognition highlights how we stay true to our mission of providing access to higher education to underserved student populations,” said Emily Coleman, provost at Cumberlands. “Nursing and counseling are two areas in high need of qualified professionals. By offering quality programs at an affordable price point, we continue to help to educate the next generation of professionals in the field.”
The university has made strides to offer more health science academic options in recent years, adding a healthcare administration concentration to its MBA program, relaunching its physician assistant program, and adding a Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program. Currently underway is Cumberlands’ new Doctor of Physical Therapy degree program, set to begin in 2023.
Cumberlands’ online graduate degree programs feature competitive price rates and high-quality curricula. Visit ucumberlands.edu/academics for more information.
EduMed provides a platform for students to find low-cost, high-quality academic programs in the healthcare field. Pursuing healthcare education can be a costly endeavor, but it doesn’t have to be. Check out edumed.org to learn more.
