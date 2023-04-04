CORBIN — Old Town Grill has the distinction of being the first local restaurant to win a “golden ticket” to Dallas this November to compete in the World Food Championships.
OTG owners Mike and Matt Caffrey were presented with the prize by Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen on Friday. As winners of Restaurant Week with their Sinful Tilapia (over wild rice) dish, the father-son duo will be competing in the four-day championships’ “Chef” category.
Mike Caffrey said that while he believed OTG would win one of Corbin’s three qualifiers — especially given that the restaurant is the reigning Burger Week champion — “it’s awesome” to be the first winner of a golden ticket.
Monhollen pointed out that the OTG crew always puts effort into the city’s foodie events.
“You have to put thought into [the competing dish] — make it different, make if unique,” Mike agreed, noting that while Corbin may not be a “seafood town,” he and Matt chose tilapia because “we do meat and potatoes every day. I want to do different things.”
Mike continued that the dish has been on and off the OTG menu for around 10 years. “It’s a phenomenal dish,” he said.
Setting off the tilapia is OTG’s signature “Sinful” sauce, which also pairs well with chicken.
“It works with anything,” Mike said of the restaurant’s secret recipe. “It’s a good sauce that’s not overbearing with spices. It’s just a good, all-around sauce.…
“Our food is very, very good but it’s simple food,” he continued. “I think that’s what a lot of people want more of now — great food for the value.”
While past winners of Corbin’s foodie events have been selected by public vote, the three qualifiers — including the upcoming Burger Week and Grillin & Chillin Steak Competition — are being decided by certified WFC judges in “secret shopper” fashion.
”The dishes are judged on appearance, taste and execution,” Monhollen explained, adding there will be a “People’s Choice” winner chosen as well for Burger Week, just to maintain the tradition.
The Caffreys consider themselves to be more operators than chefs but Mike is excited by the prospect of competing on a global stage.
”We’re going to compete with anyone from housewives and husbands to backyard cookouts and world-class chefs” he said. “We would like to be in the Top 5; we’d like to win but we’ve got to be realistic.”
The contest is extra special for the Caffreys in that they’re competing in honor of son and brother, Michael (Mikey), who managed the OTG’s Corbin location prior to his passing in January.
”My son was very into these things,” Mike said of Mikey’s competitive spirit. “[Matt’s] here now and hopefully we can continue that process here in Corbin. We’re just very excited to win the first gold ticket.”
