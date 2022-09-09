PARKERS LAKE — The Mountain Craft Center will be hosting Old Settlers Day once again this year!
This is a free, family-friendly event scheduled for this Saturday afternoon. Come enjoy a few hours just walking around the grounds and enjoying the many demonstrations.
Demonstrators include blacksmith Dale Stewart and Sue Duncan, who will have her spinning wheel making yarn from her beautiful angora rabbits under the shelter behind the center.
Sam and Rita Perry will have their 1800s style pioneer camp set up and share campfire cooking and hominy making.
There will also be household activities such as quilting, crochet and butter making. Watch whittlers, wood carvers and a wood burner in action. From noon to 2 p.m., there will be demonstrations of corn shuck flower making. Some music of the era will be heard and families can stop under the canopy with games and activities for children of all ages.
Look around the historical log buildings, sit on the porch a while in a swing or rockers and just take in the environment. Many artists and crafters will be here to talk with and learn about 1800s skills and family life.
The Mountain Craft Center is located at 6930 Hwy 90 in Parkers Lake, KY — 6.5 miles east of US 27 in McCreary County on KY 90 and only five miles from Cumberland Falls State Park. For information call 606-376-3463 or check the center out on Facebook.
