WILLIAMSBURG — Old Fashioned Trading Days are officially underway, celebrating a huge milestone in the event’s 40th year.
Hosted by the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Commission, Trading Days will run from today through Saturday.
The Eastern Kentucky festival was founded by the late Paul Estes, a former mayor of Williamsburg, and his wife Theresa as a way to bring more people downtown.
Today the event showcases the best in arts, food and music from locals keeping Appalachian heritage alive.
The first day of the festival on Thursday will be showcasing five gospel groups starting at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Stage One in Bill Woods Park. Artists include Level Green Gospel Group, Immanuel Baptist Church, Higher Ground Singers, Adam Crabb, and Kelly Crabb & Bowling Sisters.
However, that is not the only stage providing entertainment throughout Thursday afternoon. Stage Two will be located on Main Street with the first event at 3 p.m. featuring a free art class given by artist Cathy Lay with Becky Warner Soap Barn being featured at 4 p.m.
As the sun gets lower in the summer sky, it will bring music to the stage on Main Street with Low Down South playing classic country and southern rock at 6 p.m. Eight Days Sober will have the last time slot on the stage at 8 p.m., featuring Kentucky roots and country tunes as the sky fades to darkness.
Friday morning starts at Courthouse Square at 9 a.m. registration for the garden show and canning contests. The judges will be coming to the conclusion who is the best of the best in this years contests at 11 a.m. Pick up for the entrees will be between 3:30-4:00 p.m
From 10 a.m. until noon, local youth take to the forefront on Stage One in Bill Woods Park.
Performances from Whitley County Central’s 5th grade, University of the Cumberlands Band, Williamsburg High School Choir and Band will get to fill the air with the tunes they have been working on for the annual festival.
The tunes will keep rolling at 12 noon with Outlaw Revolution Doug Thompson.
Stage One will get back to jamming with Bluegrass music scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring groups Straight Creek, Virgil Bowlin, The Daltons, Sunset Canyon Band and Tidal Wave.
Don’t forget there is a second stage though on Main Street featuring a Randy Roberts’ popular Magic Show at 2 p.m. Kids will love what he may have up his sleeve.
Following the magic show, there will be more fun entertainment for the entire family. Ventriloquist Ron Lighty will bring some laughs to the crowd and if you didn’t catch the first magic show, Roberts will be back on stage with his many tricks at 4 p.m.
Linda Reynolds will take the stage at 4:30 p.m. with a demonstration about honey and the art behind gathering the sweet syrupy goodness given to us by the bees.
Main Street’s Stage Friday evening will feature Williamsburg local Savannah Faith who sings country favorites with a modern touch and County Wide, a country rock band from southeastern Kentucky.
Saturday brings one last fun-filled day to the Old Fashioned Trading Days with activities beginning at 9 a.m. including the car show scheduled to showcase vintage and unique cars until 2 p.m. outside the Whitley County Judicial Center.
The Sid Strunk Tournament will be played on Saturday morning with registration at 10 a.m. and play starting at 11 a.m.
Reclaiming Futures Corn Toss Tournament registration begins at 1:30 p.m. with the start of the competition to begin at 2 p.m.
The annual Beauty Pageant ages 0-18 will begin on Stage Two at 10 a.m.
Stage One will begin entertainment at 11 a.m. featuring the Dance Centre followed by Leanne Hoffman at 11:45 a.m. with John Mountjoy & the Street Cats scheduled to go on at 1 p.m.
The Bill Woods Park stage will continue to spread some gospel tunes at 4 p.m. Scheduled artists include His Heart, The Believers, The Freemans and The Whisnants. Jeff Tolbert and Primitive Road formerly with Primitive Quartet will be the last act on Stage One for the evening, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
WKYT broadcaster Bill Bryant is scheduled to return as a special guest Saturday afternoon.
Stage Two on Main Street will be ringing the twangs of country-rock music and hard tunes of rock starting at 4 p.m. with Bobby Hamblin & The Lawless moving to Pistol Whip’s set at 5 p.m., and a Whitley County native Zac Hart and his band at 6:30 p.m.with the last tunes of Old Fashioned Trading Days 2023 scheduled for 8 p.m. with Paint Creek.
All entertainment is free and each day features the largest selection of food trucks and vendors ever offered at the Williamsburg festival, according to Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe.
The Old Fashioned Trading Days Quilt Show will be back this year, showcasing the talents of Eastern Kentucky Quilters at the Whitley County Library. Three quilters will be selected for Best in Show, Best Machine Quilting and Best Hand Quilting. The quilts will be on display through Saturday.
Be sure to check out all the action in historical downtown Williamsburg.
