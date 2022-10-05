CORBIN — Octoberfest will be here this Saturday.
Corbin Tourism and Convention Director Maggy Monhollen estimated that Octoberfest has been a local tradition for the past 20 years.
“This is a Downtown Corbin program. It started through the Main Street merchants, so way before there was ever a Downtown Corbin position. That was back when there was a lot of retail and different folks on Main Street and so Octoberfest was started as a downtown shopping event to attract people. That was a time when people would get out on Saturdays to do their major shopping,” said Monhollen.
All Octoberfest activities will be free of charge. It will start at 10 a.m. and will go until 7 p.m on Saturday. Free hay rides will be offered between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a DJ turning up fun tunes all day as well as a petting zoo. There will be games such as Toss the Chicken in a Bucket. The Great Escape will also be setting up one of their escape rooms.
“Kids will get prizes and we’ll have face paintings and things like that,” Monhollen added.
Octoberfest will be on Main Street from 2nd Street to Gordon Hill.
Up to 70 vendors will also be at Octoberfest including BE Leathercrafts, Soap Made Simply, and Blush & Ivory Boutique.
“We’re excited to continue this fun tradition in Downtown Corbin and (to) utilize local talent to create a fun festival,” Monhollen said.
