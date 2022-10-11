CORBIN — Despite a dip in temperatures, downtown Corbin was packed with people Saturday for the annual Octoberfest.
The event offered plenty of shopping opportunities with many vendors lining Main Street to offer handmade crafts, clothing, home decor and food.
Children had plenty of games to enjoy as well as facepainting, a petting zoo and hayride.
“We saw about 3,000 people come through the event and had almost 70 vendors set up,” Downtown Corbin Manager Maggy Monhollen said. “Lots of families with their children and tons of smiling faces! Downtown Corbin loves providing activities for our community to come together in fellowship and fun!”
