CORBIN — It’s that time of the year again for all things spooky and Halloween-related, especially for the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, which will be hosting their second Movie in the Park of the year this Saturday, October 1.
It’s hard to get any closer to Halloween than with the witchy classic “Hocus Pocus” featuring the Sanderson sisters.
“It’s a lot of people’s favorite movie,” said Tourism and Convention Commission Director Maggy Monhollen, “It has a huge following. Hocus Pocus is actually a tradition for the October Movie in the Park. This’ll be our third year. This year the timing worked out really great because I guess they’re getting ready to come out with the second one.”
Hocus Pocus 2 will be coming out exclusively on Disney+ on September 30.
“People are amped and pumped and really excited about it. Our timing couldn’t be any better. We know it has such a following and for the Tourism Commission we just felt like showing Hocus Pocus, it’s a great way to kick off the Fall/Halloween season,” added Monhollen.
With the excitement of the sequel coming out at the end of this month, Monhollen also expressed interest in eventually doing a double feature for future October Movie in the Park events.
Monhollen shared that the October movie draws twice the amount of people than the May movie. She estimated the May movie brings in 200-225 people and the October movie draws in about 500 people.
The October showing is so big that they like to hold it in the parking lot behind Sander’s Park, Monhollen added.
Anthem Medicaid is the presenting sponsor of the movie. They will be onsite handing out drinks and candy/treat bags. State Farm will have popcorn. Benchmark Family Services will likely serve pizza or some other food option, according to Monhollen. All of this will be free at the movie.
When asked why she likes to have the Movie in the Park twice a year, Monhollen said, “It’s a great service for the community. People seem to really enjoy the outdoor movie scene. When we started it several years ago, it was very successful, and so we decided we wanted to keep doing it. (For) the Tourism office, (this) is dual functioning. One, if we have guests that weekend that are staying in our hotels or Airbnb’s, we’re giving them something to do that’s family friendly. We’re giving them an option that allows them to experience Corbin and come downtown and have fun. It also serves the general public, like the citizens of Corbin, and so it’s nice to be able to do both.”
Monhollen expressed gratitude for the partnerships that the Tourism has in order to make the Movie in the Park possible with Bench Mark Family Services and State Farm.
Monhollen said, “We just want to invite everyone out to join us. and don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.