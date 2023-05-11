CORBIN — Football, soccer, basketball and even tennis are sports you think of when you think of high school athletics. However, fishing registered with the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletics Association) has made a path for hundreds of students across the commonwealth to learn the sport of fishing at a whole new level. The sport opens doors to collegiate scholarships and experiences like no other.
This experience is available in our neck of the woods. Corbin High School has two teams going to state this weekend to compete at Kentucky Lake for the State Finals.
Corbin placed third and fourth out of 91 teams to get to the tournament.
Each team is led in a fishing boat driven by an adult boat captain who volunteers their boat and time to guide these student anglers on lakes across Kentucky and occasionally at lakes beyond the Bluegrass State in places like Alabama and South Carolina.
As each team navigates new water depths, seasons, temperatures, types of fish and obstacles; they grow as an angler and build relationships with other students and their boat captains.
Head coach Johnny White said it’s more often than not that when a student signs up for fishing, they likely stay on the team until they graduate.
This sport goes beyond the competition and the awards. Senior student angler Zayne Hammack has been fishing on the Corbin team for three years.
“My experience has been awesome. We get to go fishing every weekend and get to compete for region, state, national and world championships,” he said.
Hammack has been to worlds two times now and balances fishing with playing football. He has already signed with Union College for football but highlights how fishing can be for anyone in high school unlike typical sports.
Both girls and boys get to enjoy the sport.
“Fishing is something you can do for the rest of your life. You don’t have to be super athletic or gifted. It’s just awesome to be out in nature and enjoy God’s creation,” Hammack said. “It really creates an opportunity to spend time with a grandfather or dad. Fishing is a great way to connect with people.”
Many of the boat captains are parents of those on the team.
“It is a great way to get extra time with your child or mentor a child in fishing,” Coach White said. “We are always looking for more volunteers to mentor our fishing team.”
James Gambrel, who serves as a boat captain, says volunteering for the fishing team has been rewarding getting to spend time with his son Kolbey and other kids that love fishing.
“The smile on their face you see in their success makes all the practice hours in the winter worth it.” Gambrel said. “It shows them not just in fishing but in life in general hard work pays off. Knowing that will take you very far in today’s world.”
Anyone that wants to get involved can contact their local school’s fishing coach. The team is also looking for sponsors.
Though this fishing experience might not be the same as your grandpa’s, you still bring back some great stories to pass down to the family. Hammack shares one story he will never forget.
“We went to Green River and were going to fish for the region championship. It was the last day of practice and we were coming back with a ton of fish. We were going to fish the real tournament in the morning,” Hammack said. “On our way in, we blew our motor up.”
That didn’t stop their team from competing.
“We ended up having to use only the trolling motor for the regional championship.” Hammack shared. “It was the only power we had and we only missed it by 2 oz. at weigh in. I will never forget it.”
Fishing at the high school level has only been around for the past decade.
Mike Huff, pro fisherman who attended Corbin High School but didn’t have a fishing program available to him while in school, praised the local school system for finally bringing fishing to Corbin and the experience these kids gain with it.
“These kids get to travel to different lakes across the state, compete and really dive into the competitive side of fishing as a career,” Huff said. “These kids coming up in high school are going to be a much better fisherman than I am due to the experience they are gaining at such a young age even with technology.”
Huff has fished in the college circuit and traveled across the country, fished Bass Master opens, and is currently fishing in the Elite Series.
“Half the guys in my wedding were fishing buddies,” Huff said. “The biggest thing I have taken away from fishing is the friendships. These kids will hopefully experience that too.”
His advice for student anglers is to not worry about being cool and getting sponsorships.
“The main thing is about catching fish,” Huff said. “That is how you survive in this industry. Fish with as many different people you can because they all have different techniques and wisdom. The other stuff will come just learn everything you can about fishing.”
Huff says he hopes one day when he retires from his fishing career he could have the opportunity to coach the Corbin fishing team.
“This program would have really jumpstarted my fishing career,” Huff said. “I am so glad our local kids are getting the chance to start getting a taste of competitive fishing so young. It really is an amazing program.”
