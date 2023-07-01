London, KY (40741)

Today

Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.