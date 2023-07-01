LONDON – Nine CHI Saint Joseph Health foundations, facilities and services have received a total of $900,000 in grant funding from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, administered by the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Public Protection Cabinet, in an effort to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations and programs will use the funding to continue their mission of improving the health of patients served, supported by education and research, improving health equity and reducing health disparities with high-quality, accessible and compassionate care.
These CHI Saint Joseph Health foundations each received $100,000: Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation, Saint Joseph Berea Foundation, Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, Saint Joseph London Foundation, and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling Foundation. The facilities and services that each received $100,000 in funding are CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, Continuing Care Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, and VNA Health at Home, a service of CHI Saint Joseph Health that provides care and services for patients that need in-home care.
Established by the Kentucky State Legislature, the Nonprofit Relief Fund is a statewide program disbursing federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to eligible nonprofits that suffered net negative revenue between fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Funding is allocated based on the state’s recognition of a nonprofit’s service to several communities impacted by the pandemic, including immunocompromised, low-income, disabled and uninsured Kentuckians.
In August 2022, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the $75 million fund to help the state’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund includes one-time direct relief payments of up to $100,000 per organization and is funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
For more information about CHI Saint Joseph Health, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org.
