CORBIN — The schedule for the 71st annual NIBROC festival was officially posted Monday on social media. The long-awaited festival will surge through the downtown streets of Corbin next week, Wednesday through Saturday.
Traditional activities like the carnival, races and music will be enjoyed by many in the community like countless generations that have engaged in this customary Corbin festival in years past.
Wednesday
Opening night will be Wednesday, August 9. The carnival “ride all you want” wrist band will be sold at a $5 discounted price of $20 for Wednesday night only.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. Late entries in the amateur photo contest will be accepted at Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m.
Tomahawks will begin their ax throwing contest at 7 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
Thursday begins a fun-packed evening with regular price armbands for the carnival at $25 that begins at 6 p.m. each evening.
The community can view the local photo gallery at Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse all day long from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
The Sanders Park Beer Garden officially opens at 5 p.m. from Thursday going forward.
The Women’s Pickleball Tournament gets its kickoff at 5:30 p.m. at the Corbin Recreation Center on Thursday leading up to the men’s tournament the following day on Friday at the same time. Saturday things are mixed up with a mixed tournament starting early at 9 a.m. that morning.
Pickleball isn’t the only sport the community can try their hand at in competition this year. Volleyball — a NIBROC tradition — will be played from 6 p.m. until midnight. Women will get the chance first to play on Thursday. The men’s tournament will follow on Friday scheduled for the same time. Saturday will get the activities rolling early with volleyball starting back up at 8 a.m.
The traditional parade will begin lining up at 6 p.m. on Master St. with the start scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Tomahawks isn’t all about axes. Thursday evening the singer/songwriter contest will take place until late that night and continue each evening of NIBROC.
NIBROC’s own musical lineup is a highlight each year. Catch a tune with free live music starting at 7:30 p.m. nightly. County Wide Band and Tim & Taylor kick things off on Thursday. Friday, you can catch Paint Creek and The Band of Heathens and Saturday closes out the 2023 NIBROC festival with Zac Hart, The Bucktown All-Stars and Paul Thorn.
Don’t forget to shop local with vendors lining Main Street Thursday-Saturday opening at 12 noon.
If you plan on seeing how fast you are, the races will begin at 7 p.m. Friday starting with the Fastest Kid in Town. Competitors will line up at Laurel Avenue, in front of First Baptist Church with the Two-Mile Run following at 8 p.m.
If you’re a Jeep lover, 9 a.m. will bring in a new event with the Appalachian Jeep Outfitters Jeep Show & Shine in the parking lot behind Sanders Park. Additionally, the Tomahawk Cornhole tournament begins to see who can dominate the Corbin boards.
No matter your age, you will likely find something to put a smile on your face next week at the 71st annual NIBROC festival.
See you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.