WILLIAMSBURG — Anne Ngarhasta is the 2023 recipient of the A.T. Siler Memorial Service Award bestowed by University of the Cumberlands. This award is presented to a female student in their junior year of study who is expected to make an outstanding contribution to her community in the future.
Anne Radjeyanouba Ngarhasta is a junior from Arusha, Tanzania. She is a political science and government major with a minor in business administration.
At Cumberlands, Anne has served as an orientation leader, resident assistant, vice president of the Diversity Leadership Club, Director of Diversity in the Student Government Association, and a team member of the Office of Campus Ministries.
Anne’s future plans include working with the United Nations while seeking to make long-term differences in the world through her knowledge and skills gleaned from her political science, government, and business courses, in addition to her life experiences.
Congratulations to Anne on winning this prestigious award!
