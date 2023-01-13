CORBIN — Zumba is a fitness program for all ages which includes music and dance moves from all over the world. Local Steph Carr has been bringing this calorie-torching opportunity to the Tri-County area for nearly seven years. She provides classes in traditional Zumba and aqua Zumba.
“My roommate in college was training to be a Zumba instructor in 2011. I never did Zumba before but she would try out the moves on me and I fell in love,” Carr said. “I have never stopped dancing ever since.”
Carr has been certified to teach Zumba since 2016.
Carr noted that Zumba can be a great stress reliever for people. They often get lost in the music and forget about the stressors in their life. She said that’s when you get the mental health benefits from Zumba.
“I always loved dancing,” Carr stated. “Zumba, however, was such a huge stress reliever for me. It hit me right during that time I was going through depression and anxiety. Zumba became my way of coping with all of that.”
“It’s a workout in disguise,” Carr said of the Latin-based program. “You will travel the world in an hour musically. You just have so much fun.”
Long-time student Joanna Herchenhahn says Zumba has helped pull her out of some dark times in her life. Her entire family has gotten involved over the years, including her daughter being trained under Carr to be an instructor.
“I am a single mother of three daughters,” Herchenhahn said. “I moved here with a lot of stress in my life. I not only found Zumba, I found this woman (Steph Carr). She deserves some kind of an award for empowering women. This women empowered me and my three daughters probably more than anyone else outside the Lord Jesus.”
Zumba classes at Corbin Wellness, where Carr teaches, are available beginning at nine years old. You don’t have to have any dance experience.
“I have students age nine to their mid-sixties killing it in my classes,” Carr said.
She gets a large crowd for the water aerobic Zumba class, popular among Carr’s older students.
“Its literally a party. You can do the Q Tip or the shopping cart move, we don’t care. Just move your body the whole time,” Carr said. “Before you know it, you have burned 600 calories.
“I always push to my interested students to just come try it. The lights are off and just come stand in the back. It is a total judgment free zone. We are just shaking it and having a good time,” Carr continued. “If you can move your body, you can do Zumba. You can even do Zumba from a chair.”
The instructor suggests giving yourself three or four classes to get the basic moves because in Zumba there are no verbal cues and students start to recognize the nonverbal cues given often and catch on pretty quickly after that.
“Steph works hard to make sure women know they are beautiful, strong and they are loved,” Herchenhahn said. “This is why I have been coming for years. More of this community needs to experience Zumba with her.”
Check out Carr’s classes at the Corbin Wellness Center: regular Zumba, Monday and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; aqua Zumba Fridays at 9 a.m. and every other Saturday at 9:30 a.m. She also teaches Zumba at University of the Cumberlands at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The University class is free to UC students and staff.
You can find additional information on Steph Carr’s Facebook page, Zumba with Steph Carr, or her website stephaniecarr.zumba.com.
